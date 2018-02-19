Gain City holds appreciation week for cabbies

For the third straight year, Gain City is showing its appreciation to taxi drivers by holding the Cabbies Appreciation Week. It startedyesterday and will go on till Friday.

From 2pm to 4pm, cabbies who produce their NRIC and valid Taxi Driver's Vocational Licence at the Click & Collect counter, Level 1, Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut can collect a hamper that contains a pair of mandarin oranges, a goodie bag and a free meal (limited to the first 200 cabbies a day and one redemption a person, while stocks last).

Said Gain City managing director Kenny Teo: "This is our third year running this Cabbies Appreciation Week. It is our simple way to thank all the taxi drivers who have helped many Singaporeans travel to their destinations during the Chinese New Year period, and we want to show our appreciation to them."