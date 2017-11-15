Gaining an edge with a double major

Mr Sylvester Yew says the lecturers at Kaplan are experienced and patient.

After my O levels, I joined Kaplan to study for a Diploma in Commerce (Banking and Finance).

After completing my diploma in 2016, my passion for this industry grew further.

I was highly motivated to join the banking and finance industry because among the top three financial centres in the world, Singapore is the largest corporate banking centre in Asia with over 1,200 financial institutions providing a wide array of financial services, including banking, insurance, investment banking and treasury services.

The industry is highly competitive, so I decided to embark on a degree to have better career prospects and a brighter future.

I chose Murdoch University because I could gain an internationally recognised qualification. It also comes highly recommended by my friends.

It is a reputable university and ranks in the World's Top 100 Universities under 50 years old by Times Higher Education - Top 150 global universities under 50 for 2016.

To my understanding, the degree from Murdoch University is also well-recognised by many banks.

Although there are several options like Banking and Business Law, Banking and Management, Banking and Marketing, I have decided to take up the double major in Banking and Finance because it allows me to pursue my interests with more depth.

Moreover, the double major will give me a competitive advantage over the others.

The flexibility of the programme delivery and structure also appealed to me.

I can plan my study schedule at my own pace. I can decide how many modules to complete in each trimester depending on my workload.

The integrated learning offered by Murdoch University works very well for me too.

There were occasions when I missed my class due to my hectic schedule, but I was able to retrieve the uploaded videos and watch them. This mode of learning allows me to access knowledge at my fingertips.

The lecturers at Kaplan are very experienced, patient and understanding. They ensure the students understand a topic before moving on to the next.

I am a loan ambassador at OCBC Bank.

My job includes assisting clients with unsecured facilities and advising them on their financial needs. The degree has helped me to better understand investment products, unit trust, and other securities.

I can apply the knowledge and skill sets from modules like investment analysis, commercial banking in my job.

I believe the degree will benefit me in pursuing a higher position like a personal banker which I aspire to be.

Would I recommend Murdoch University to others? Yes, definitely!

DID YOU KNOW?

Students with Murdoch University-recognised Kaplan diplomas, private diplomas or polytechnic diplomas may be given eight exemptions and gain entry to Year 2 of the Bachelor's Degree programmes in Banking and Finance.

Students can complete the course in 16 months instead of 28 months.

FUTURE OF FINANCE

Singapore has more than 1,200 financial institutions providing a wide array of financial services, including banking, insurance, investment banking and treasury services. In addition, the establishment of the Asean Economic Community in 2016 is expected to generate demand for thousands of skilled banking professionals.