Gamblers run out of luck in Geylang

The police arrested 87 people in Geylang for various offences during a six-day multi-agency joint operation that ended on Sunday (March 26).

The operation was led by Bedok Division and supported by officers from the Singapore Customs, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority and Health Sciences Authority. The police said in a statement on Monday (March27) that the operation covered streets and hotels located in Geylang.

Eight men and two women were arrested for peddling contraband cigarettes and selling illegal sexual enhancement drugs. The street value of goods seized amounted to about $53,000.

Thirty-four women were arrested for vice-related offences committed in residential units and 41 men were arrested under the Common Gaming Houses Act.

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.



Lianhe Wanbao reported on Monday that a large group of men had been arrested for illegal gambling in an alleyway between Geylang Street 14 and Street 16 on Sunday night, in an operation that lasted until 11pm.



The report also noted that police had raided the same area on March 20.



Mr Tan Tin Wee, commander of Bedok Division, assistant commissioner of police, expressed his appreciation to all the agencies involved for their strong support.



He also commended the officers for their professionalism and excellent teamwork which led to a successful operation.

- THE STRAITS TIMES