Gang leader accused of rape says he ‘did no lay a finger on her’

The leader of a now-disbanded youth gang, on trial for raping a 13-year-old girl four times between November 2013 and January 2014, denied yesterday that he had ever laid a finger on her.

"I did not touch her," salesman Koh Rong Guang, also known as Charles, told the High Court as he took the stand for the first time on the fifth day of his trial.

He said the girl made up the allegations to get him into trouble for posting photos of her in sexually explicit poses with his "best bro" in the gang.

Koh, 25, said he had told someone else to upload the photos, which went viral, to shame his "bro" for ratting him out to the police in a rioting case.

He said he did not like the girl, whom he described as a "stranger" and a "slut".

Prosecutors, however, accused Koh of using the girl, who is now 17, as a "sex toy".

Deputy Public Prosecutor David Khoo said that Koh's "bro" and two other youths corroborated the girl's testimony that Koh had sex with her.

Koh faces 12 charges - four of statutory rape, one of sexual assault by penetration, three of criminal intimidation, two of committing an indecent act with a young person, one of causing hurt and one of circulating a nude photo of the girl.