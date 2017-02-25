GCE A-level results down from last year

Of the 12,538 students who collected their GCE A-level examination results yesterday, 92.6 per cent achieved at least three H2 passes, with a pass in General Paper (GP) or Knowledge and Inquiry (KI).

This is a small dip compared to last year's cohort, where 93.1 per cent of students achieved at least three H2 passes and a pass in GP or KI.

Last year's cohort was also the best performing one since the A-level exam syllabus was revised for students taking the exams in 2007.

This year's students are the 10th batch under the new syllabus and are the second-best performing cohort so far. - ANG HWEE MIN