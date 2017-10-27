Gear up for Cars@Expo

Cars@Expo will feature an impressive range of auto accessories such as car coating systems and interior shampoos.

With the upcoming reduction in supply of certificates of entitlement (COEs) and the new Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES), there is no better time and place to buy a car than at this weekend's Cars@Expo, the biggest car show in Singapore.

More than 40 exhibitors will participate in the two-day event organised by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and held at Singapore Expo Hall 5 and 6.

Sales manager Tan Wee Yong, 45, from parallel car importer MyCar, told The New Paper: "Going forward, there will be a lot of uncertainties in the market as dealers adjust to the changes."

He was referring to the drop in COE supply for all vehicles except motorcycles from November to January as well as next year's VES.

Be it new or pre-owned cars, visitors can expect a wide range of sedans, sport utility vehicles, luxury cars and hybrid vehicles from brands like Audi, BMW, Honda, Mazda, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Mr Jeremy Goh, 37, assistant sales manager at pre-owned car dealer Das WeltAuto said: "Car demand will definitely be higher in the final quarter of this year as prices are likely to go up next year by about $10,000.

"I believe the expo will be one of the best in many years in terms of attendance."

About 150,000 visitors are expected to attend Cars@Expo, which will also feature a range of auto accessories such as car coating systems, dash cams and interior shampoos. Visitors who spend $100 will stand a chance to win a Mobot electronic scooter and car buyers will each receive a $50 Esso petrol voucher.

SPH marketing communications head Koh Weng Wai, 38, said: "With a decade of experience in curating car exhibitions, SPH aims to bring the best car shopping experience to our customers. This year, visitors can expect to see better bargains from dealers ahead of the new VES."

FYI

WHAT: Cars@Expo

WHERE: Singapore Expo Hall 5 & 6

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 10am to 8pm

TICKETS: Admission is free