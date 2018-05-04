Genting Dream cruise cancelled over technical issues

The technical problems on the Genting Dream cruise ship did not affect the safety of the passengers or crew.

About 1,300 passengers booked on the Genting Dream cruise ship were told on Wednesday their trip from Singapore to Port Klang in Malaysia was cancelled.

The ship was on its way back to Singapore from a three-night Phuket trip to pick them up when it experienced technical issues in the Straits of Singapore around noon and had to be guided to port by four tugboats.

It had about 3,000 passengers on board.

The ship's return was delayed by five hours and a notice was put up on the Dream Cruises website informing passengers of the decision to cancel Genting Dream's two-night Port Klang cruise departing May 2 at 9pm, citing technical issues.

A Dream Cruises spokesman said the technical problems faced did not affect the safety of the passengers or crew.

While many passengers were notified of the cancellation from 4pm onwards, there were still some who showed up at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Wednesday for the 5pm registration and boarding.

Many were foreign tourists who were not aware there was a cancellation.

The spokesman said: "While we do not have the exact number of how many people were waiting to board the ship... we can confirm that most of them were overseas guests who had flown in earlier."

Affected passengers will receive a full refund of their paid cruise fares. Dream Cruises will also offer them a complimentary two-night weekday cruise, valid till Nov 30.

Passengers aboard the ship were given a complimentary $200 Future Cruise Credit.