George Yeo's wife recovers from rare nose cancer

Mrs Jennifer Yeo, wife of former Foreign Minister George Yeo, has responded well to treatment for a rare form of nose cancer.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Mr Yeo said that following a full check-up earlier this week, "there is no trace any more of her cancer", though she will have to be "under close surveillance" in the first two years.

Mrs Yeo, 59, a lawyer, went to the United States in July last year, after she was diagnosed with sinonasal undifferentiated carcinoma. About one out of every 100,000 people worldwide is stricken with sinonasal tumours every year.

At the MD Anderson Cancer Centre in Houston, Texas, she went through four cycles of chemotherapy and 33 sessions of proton beam radiotherapy, Mr Yeo said in his post.

The centre is ranked the top cancer hospital in the US.

"After the second chemo cycle, the tumour virtually melted away, which was a good sign, but it was still necessary to complete the full treatment protocol," Mr Yeo added.

"We are very grateful to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff of MD Anderson."

He said that they were looking forward to returning home, after more than six months in Houston.— NG HUIWEN