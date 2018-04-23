Get in a country's good books

(Above, left) The Merlion and Mt. Fuji illustrates the connections between Singapore and Japan. (Above, right) A Man Called Ove.

April 23 is World Book Day - a day to promote reading, publishing and copyright.

It was celebrated for the first time in 1995 and is now marked in more than 100 countries, including Singapore.

The New Paper asked several foreign ambassadors what books Singaporeans should read before visiting their countries.

DENMARK

Ambassador Dorte Bech Vizard recommends We, The Drowned by Carsten Jensen.

"To dive into a Danish tale of seafarers and dreamers. An epic, humorous, thrilling story about Danish seafaring history and the life of fathers and sons, of the women they love and leave behind, across nearly 100 years of village life and Danish maritime history."

SPAIN

Ambassador Miguel Navarro Portera recommends travel literature by modern authors like Richard Ford and Jean-Christophe Rufin or 19th century authors like Washington Irving or Hans Christian Andersen

"A guide offers valuable information about what to see, where to stay and how to best eat, whereas books written by travellers are meant to dissect impressions, feelings and looks.

"All these books are true jewels for visitors today who wish to look beyond the surface and to penetrate the Spanish soul though the piercing eyes of foreign literary travellers."

JAPAN

Ambassador Kenji Shinoda recommends The Merlion And Mt. Fuji: 50 Years of Singapore-Japan Relations by Dr Lim Tai Wei

"This book illustrates many intriguing connections between our two countries not only from an academic point of view, but also through personal accounts of ordinary Singaporeans. That makes it a compelling read on how two island countries achieved so much economic prosperity and cultural enrichment together."

POLAND

Ambassador Zenon Kosiniak-Kamysz recommends The Essential Guide To Being Polish by Anna Spysz and Marta Turek.

"The insightful, yet easy to read book has been written with the idea to bring the essence of Polishness closer to all those who would like to get some grasp of Poland's people, culture or history."

SWEDEN

Ambassador Håkan Jevrell recommends A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman.

"Despite his grouchy personality, Ove quickly charms you. Why? Because underneath his grumpy surface lies an everyday hero with an instinct to do good.

"I'd like to think of Ove as Swedes in general. We may come across as a bit cold at first, but once you get past that, there is great curiosity and an openness to take in new and different things.

"For me, A Man Called Ove is proof that the outlook doesn't have to be gloomy. Change can also be for the better."