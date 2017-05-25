Get free Prata Bola with TNP tomorrow

Prata Bola from BIG STREET can be redeemed tomorrow with TNP at Exit A of Raffles Place MRT.

As part of The New Paper's Great Giveaway, BIG STREET will be giving out free Prata Bola (prata balls) with TNP tomorrow.

From 11.30am to 2pm, TNP readers can receive a box of five assorted Prata Bola worth $4.50 at Exit A of Raffles Place MRT.

To redeem the giveaway, readers must use the TNP app to share any article on social media or via e-mail. The app is free for download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The redemption, limited to one box per person, is available to only the first 1,000 readers. Readers can also pick up a copy of TNP at the distribution point.

Ms Choo Lai Eng, director of the Kampong Group which owns BIG STREET, said: "We wanted to give out Prata Bola to TNP readers because they may not have the chance to visit our restaurant at Jalan Besar despite the long running advertisements at Chevron House.

"Aside from this Great Giveaway, we've worked with TNP on a breakfast guide in April and are also working with the paper on Makan Trail, a monthly feature."