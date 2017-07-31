Get geared up

Here are the lead-up workshops and activities.

1. Polar Fitness Bootcamp

WHEN: Aug 5, 7.30am to 9.30am

WHERE: TripleFit, 9, Raffles Boulevard, #02-63, Millenia Walk

2. Cafe Bike Crawl

WHEN: Aug 12 and Sept 16, 8am to 1pm,

WHERE: Coastal Rhythm (meeting point), 1206A, East Coast Parkway

3. Volvo Makan Trail (sold out)

WHEN: Aug 26 and Oct 7, 8.30am to 1.30pm

WHERE: OCBC Arena Entrance (meeting point)

4. Teach a Child to Cycle

TEACHING DATES: Sept 2 and 9, 9am to 1pm

WHERE: Singapore Sports Hub

CYCLING TRIP: Sept 23, 9.30am to 1.30pm

WHERE: Tanjong Rhu park connector

5. NUH Injury Management Talk

WHEN: Sept 16, 8.30am to 10am

WHERE: Auditorium @ NUH Dental Centre, 5, Lower Kent Ridge Road, Level 4, National University Hospital

6. Cycle Cook-Off by Singapore Sports Institute

WHEN: Oct 7 and 28, 9am to noon

WHERE: Singapore Sports Institute, 3, Stadium Drive

7. Get Your Body Cycle-Ready (sold out)

WHEN: Oct 21, 9am to 11am

WHERE: Singapore Sports Institute 3, Stadium Drive

Teach a Child to Cycle and the NUH Injury Management Talk are free of charge, while a registration fee of $6 for the other events will be donated to charity.

OCBC Cycle 2017 participants can register for the lead-up workshops and activities at www.ocbccycle.com/workshop-and-activities