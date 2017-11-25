Get ready for a fun-filled Big Walk tomorrow

The National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 is happening tomorrow.

The guest of honour, President Halimah Yacob, will flag off the event from the Singapore Sports Hub at 7am.

Celebrities like Paul Foster, Arthur Choo, Richard Herrera, Benjamin Josiah Tan, Teh May Wan, Tan Yan Wei, Fuad Al-Hakim and Damien Koh will also be there.

And after the event, the Singapore Sports Hub will be turned into a big carnival with activities for everyone to enjoy.

There will be a lucky draw where Big Walkers stand to win prizes worth a total of $17,000, including the grand prize of an Osim uLove Massage Chair (bespoke version).

Other prizes include six Osim uCozy 3D Upper Body Massagers, 20 Ice Watches and three hampers from SunMoon.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) will have panels where participants can learn more about physical activity.

Those who complete any of three simple activities there can exchange their walk bibs to win prizes in an instant lucky dip.

There will also be a photo booth with instant prints and a National Steps Challenge Pledge Board for participants to pen down their health goals.

HPB steps trackers will be available for the first 200 eligible Big Walkers who visit the booth. Visit stepschallenge.sg to find out more.

Insurance provider Prudential will have a Prudential Bus (PRU Bus) at the carnival.

All Big Walkers can get a complimentary Pru Power Pack at the Prudential zone.

The pack will contain an array of snacks including buns and biscuits as well as antiseptic wet wipes.

Those who visit the PRU Bus or complete a survey with a Prudential financial consultant will be entitled to one try at Prudential's Prize Catcher.

Osim will be having uPhoria Warm Leg Massagers, uCozy 3D massagers and uJolly Back Massagers for use. Products will be on sale and those who buy them can take part in games at the Osim booth.

SunMoon Food Group will sell fresh fruit, fruit cups and juice, while Vermilion Group will sell its Vermilion Jelly sticks. Vacuum cleaners will be on sale at the Gain City booth.

At the 100Plus booth, the 100Plus Steps Challenge Machine will make its debut.

Big Walkers can try to complete 100 steps in 30 seconds and stand to win prizes.

They can also challenge a friend to do the steps. The one who finishes the steps in the fastest time wins a 100Plus goodie bag.

All participants will get a can of 100Plus isotonic drink to rehydrate after the Big Walk.

The F&N Rock Your Party Kombi van will offer its range of Healthier Choice products, including 100Plus, Coco Life, Ice Mountain Sparkling Water, Seasons Ice Lemon Tea Reduced Sugar and Gotcha ice cream.