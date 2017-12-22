Get ready for more fireworks, more light projections on New Year's Eve

A preview of the light projection on the facade of The Fullerton Hotel for Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018.

Revellers in the Marina Bay and Civic District area are in for a visual treat on New Year's Eve.

They can watch fireworks displays, each lasting one minute, every hour starting from 8.05pm. This will culminate in a full six-minute display at midnight during the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018.

There will also be light projections on more landmarks this year.

The fireworks display will be arranged for the first time in a special "linear" pattern.

About 350,000 people are expected to turn up for the 13th edition of Singapore's largest New Year countdown event, organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Organisers will work closely with the police and other authorities to ensure safety, said Mr Jason Chen, URA's place management director.

For the fourth year running, the countdown will feature projections on the facade of The Fullerton Hotel.

The five-minute facade shows, which will tell the light-hearted story of the Fullerton Postmaster bears, are on daily from Dec 26 to New Year's Eve.

They start at 8pm and will be shown every half hour.

In between shows, New Year wishes from the public will be projected onto the facade.

For the first time, patterns of light will also be projected on the Merlion and ArtScience Museum.

These will start on Dec 29 and be in sync with The Fullerton Hotel's light show.

On New Year's Eve, each light show will be punctuated by a minute-long fireworks display.

There will be a final facade show just before midnight.

Buildings around the bay will display a synchronised showcase of purple, blue and white lights twice every hour from 8pm to midnight.

Revellers can also look forward to a range of events and activities, such as yoga, a carnival and live music at four "experiential activity hubs" across Marina Bay and the Civic District on Dec 31.

This is the second year the celebration has extended to the Civic District, which will become a car-free zone.

St Andrew's Road, Connaught Drive and part of Fullerton Road will be closed to traffic from 4pm on New Year's Eve until 5am the next morning.

For more information, go to www.marinabaycountdown.sg