Get ready for more fireworks, more light projections on New Year's Eve
Catch fireworks every hour and watch light projections during the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018
Revellers in the Marina Bay and Civic District area are in for a visual treat on New Year's Eve.
They can watch fireworks displays, each lasting one minute, every hour starting from 8.05pm. This will culminate in a full six-minute display at midnight during the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018.
There will also be light projections on more landmarks this year.
The fireworks display will be arranged for the first time in a special "linear" pattern.
About 350,000 people are expected to turn up for the 13th edition of Singapore's largest New Year countdown event, organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).
Organisers will work closely with the police and other authorities to ensure safety, said Mr Jason Chen, URA's place management director.
For the fourth year running, the countdown will feature projections on the facade of The Fullerton Hotel.
The five-minute facade shows, which will tell the light-hearted story of the Fullerton Postmaster bears, are on daily from Dec 26 to New Year's Eve.
They start at 8pm and will be shown every half hour.
In between shows, New Year wishes from the public will be projected onto the facade.
For the first time, patterns of light will also be projected on the Merlion and ArtScience Museum.
These will start on Dec 29 and be in sync with The Fullerton Hotel's light show.
On New Year's Eve, each light show will be punctuated by a minute-long fireworks display.
There will be a final facade show just before midnight.
Buildings around the bay will display a synchronised showcase of purple, blue and white lights twice every hour from 8pm to midnight.
Revellers can also look forward to a range of events and activities, such as yoga, a carnival and live music at four "experiential activity hubs" across Marina Bay and the Civic District on Dec 31.
This is the second year the celebration has extended to the Civic District, which will become a car-free zone.
St Andrew's Road, Connaught Drive and part of Fullerton Road will be closed to traffic from 4pm on New Year's Eve until 5am the next morning.
For more information, go to www.marinabaycountdown.sg
Stay vigilant, stay safe during Countdown 2018
Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will help with crowd control during the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018, when about 350,000 revellers are expected.
Officers from the Special Operations Command, Protective Security Command, Public Transport Security Command and Emergency Response Teams will also be deployed.
The police are advising people to remain vigilant and take the following measures:
- Look after your belongings at all times.
- Be cautious when strangers approach you. Women are advised to be vigilant against opportunists.
- Stay close to friends or move in groups.
- Avoid unruly crowds.
Revellers are reminded that their bags and personal items may be subjected to checks.
Flying of any unmanned aircraft, including drones, in the vicinity of the New Year Countdown events is strongly discouraged.
People are advised to report any suspicious people and activities to the police by calling 999 or the Internal Security Department at 1800-2626-473.
They can also send an SMS to 71999 or download the SGSecure app from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store to provide information to the authorities. - TOH WEN LI
