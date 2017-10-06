Get ready for a poetry smackdown

(From left) Poets Joses Ho and Joshua Ip joust verbally while wrestlers Greg Ho (in red) and Jeff Ederer fight it out on the mat.

Mr Jeff Ederer, 36, is a chiropractor by day and a professional wrestler by night.

He started wrestling this year after his client introduced him to the sport, and has become known for his signature move, the Backbreaker.

Dr Joses Ho, 33, is a scientist at A*Star who researches fruit fly behaviour.He also writes science fiction poems.

Mr Ederer and Dr Ho will be performing at the inaugural Sing Lit Body Slam event today and tomorrow.

TEAM UP

Wrestlers from pro-wrestling school, Grapple MAX Dojo, will team up with poets from the literary non-profit group, Sing Lit Station, to compete in a wrestling and spoken word poetry showdown.

The event will take place at Aliwal Arts Centre, at 28, Aliwal Street, and more than 100 people are expected to attend. Ticket prices range from $30 to $100, and can be bought online at www.singlitstation.com/bodyslam and at the venue.

The idea of marrying poetry and wrestling emerged during a recent reunion between former schoolmates, Mr Greg Ho, 35, co-founder of Grapple MAX, and Mr Joshua Ip, 35, director of Sing Lit Station.

They wanted to create a new form of storytelling to allow people to develop a greater understanding and appreciation for the two.

Mr Ho said: "Despite what many think, there are overlaps between poetry and wrestling.

"The goal of both arts is to tell a story, and we found a common language between the two to create a unique experience for the audience."

Mr Ip added: "I hope this mash-up inspires more performances that will fuse different art forms in the future."

The event will feature four sets of performances, each lasting 10 minutes. Wrestlers will be paired with poets and make their moves based on their partner's verbal battle, their poem.

Mr Ederer plays Sir Stamford Rafflesand will wrestle Mr Ho, who plays his assistant, William Farquhar, to an original poem on the founding of Singapore.

Mr Ederer said: "Choreographing and synchronising the moves with the poem was challenging, but we created something unexpected and took the sport one step further."