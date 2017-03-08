Get top-notch tuition

Students can expect focused and effective lessons when they attend the secondary and JC physics and mathematics classes at The Physics Cafe (right).

Founder Dave Sim, 37, taught physics at the then Raffles Junior College for six years before setting up the learning centre in 2010.

Mr Sim is now so sought after that the physics classes he teaches have a total enrolment of about 500 students spread out across eight classes this year.

The Physics Cafe specialises in physics and mathematics at its newly expanded premises next to Toa Payoh MRT station.

The massive tuition centre is half the size of a football field and has a yearly enrolment of 1,000 students.

It has over 10 tutors, has its own lecture theatre, study rooms, in-house café, shuttle bus and even its own scholarship programme.

Offering high-quality lessons consistently over the years has earned Mr Sim great popularity and countless positive reviews.

The Physics Cafe's website and Facebook page have more than 500 testimonials from students who express gratitude to their tutors.

CRASH COURSE

Miss Pang Shi Hui, 18, who will be taking her A-level examinations this year said: "I remember being blown away after my first lesson at The Physics Cafe. Mr Sim answered every possible lingering question."

Miss Kelly Chong, now 20, an undergraduate at the National University of Singapore said: "I went from failing the subject to scoring an A for physics in 2014. Mr Sim's lessons saved me a lot of time as I could understand the subject more quickly compared to self-study without tuition."

The Physics Cafe organised a physics movie marathon on Feb 17 which was sold out to 60 JC2 students. The movie showcased Mr Sim's lesson to prepare the students for the JC2 common test this month by exposing them to different types of physics questions.

Mr Sim said he has come across parents who ask him why students attend tuition classes even when they are doing well academically.

He explained that this current trend may differ from that in the past when most students who attended tuition were struggling in the subject.

He said: "In the past, most students who attended tuition classes did so because they were weak in their subjects. But these days, students who may not be academically weak attend tuition classes.

"This is not to pass examinations but to save time, as learning can be more effective under the guidance of a good tutor.

"Without tuition, they may achieve an A on their own, but with more effort and time." Visit www.pmc.sg for details.