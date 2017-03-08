Get from Us to As and Bs

She brings out the best in her students through her proven teaching approach.

A-level chemistry tutor Lily Sim's (right) dedication to her students often extends beyond the scheduled classroom hours.

The former National Junior College (NJC) lecturer, who now teaches at The JC & IB Tuition Specialists, sends out a weekly lesson agenda.

She also creates customised lesson plans and answers questions via mobile text messaging.

Ms Sim has in-depth conversations with new students about the topics they struggle with and reviews their previous exam results to diagnose weak areas.

She said: "A-level chemistry is a difficult subject which has many complex concepts that need to be broken down into simple steps to foster better understanding."

Ms Sim graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Applied Science (Honours) degree, specialising in Applied Chemistry.

She also has a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the National Institute of Education.

During her lessons, Ms Sim makes it a point to link chemistry concepts to their application by outlining popular exam questions and taking the students through the solutions step by step. This approach is supplemented by her summary notes as well as a comprehensive and unique question bank sorted by topic and concept.

The students also work on a series of A-level papers and papers from other junior colleges in a simulated exam environment to enhance performance.

Being able to effectively help her students is what keeps Ms Sim going. She said: "I have seen how better grades have helped improve my students' confidence when it comes to academic work.

"It drives home the importance of what can be achieved when schools, tutors and students work alongside each other to achieve a common goal."

She added that 85 per cent of her students who had originally scored Us achieved As and Bs in their A-level exams.

Ms Sim recalled how three students had once approached her for help because they had received ungraded results for their mid-year exams.

They had heard about Ms Sim from a classmate who was previously under her tutelage.

Over the next few months, she took them through the A-level chemistry syllabus, guided them through past-year questions and corrected their mistakes.

She said: "Within half a year, they managed to turn their results around. The looks on their faces were priceless."

