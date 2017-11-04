Get your Big Walk goodie bag of great delights

Pick up a goodie bag filled with treats and vouchers.

Hurry and book your tickets to the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk.

This year's Big Walk starts at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The route will take walkers on a scenic stroll along Nicoll Highway, across the Merdeka Bridge, up to the Singapore Flyer, then back to the Sports Hub.

Walkers will also enjoy a carnival full of fun and healthy activities after the Big Walk.

With each sign-up, participants can pick up a goodie bag filled with exciting treats and discount vouchers.

These include a Health Promotion Board (HPB) water bottle or HPB skipping rope, a $20 Osim voucher, a $30 Ogawa voucher, a HPB bag, a pack of Ricola Pearls, two SunMoon fruit cups, and sticks of herbal health jelly from Vermilion.

Each walker also gets an exclusively designed T-shirt.

Prudential will be offering a food pack at the Prudential booth. The Pru Power Pack consists of healthy food options, such as bun, biscuits and banana to replenish energy, and wet wipes to freshen up.

Walkers can pick up a copy of The New Paper at the booth.

Prizes worth more than $17,000 are up for grabs, including the grand prize of an Osim uLove Massage Chair (bespoke version). Other prizes include six Osim uCozy 3D upper body massagers, 20 Ice Watches and three hampers from SunMoon.