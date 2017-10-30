Getting out from their desks on to the walking tracks

Staff of Indian Overseas Bank at a weekend hike. Mr Raju Rajanthiran is the third from the right.

This group of 17 Big Walkers are leaving their work counters and desks for a healthy morning of fun.

The staff members of Indian Overseas Bank, who took part in last year's Big Walk at the Singapore Zoo and Night Safari, are also taking part in the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017.

The youngest walker is a 22-year-old operations assistant.

The oldest is Mr Rajoo Rajanthiran, 60, a manager in the bank and president of the bank's recreation club.

Mr Rajanthiran said: "Those who joined last year decided to do it again, namely to have fun, get together with their colleagues and keep fit."

He said he also took part in 2002 Big Walk at the National Stadium with his son, now 28.

Mr Rajanthiran said: "We both had a lot of fun together and walking together was a very meaningful experience for us. But he is now working in Australia and will not be able to join me in the Big Walk this year."

He said the group of participants this year are fitness-and health-conscious. They are all members of the bank's recreation club.

Some of them hike between 10km and 15km every Sunday morning at different locations in Singapore.

Mr Rajanthiran said: "Besides those hikes, I also walk about 3km almost very day. Walking is like yoga to me in that, besides keeping myself fit, it also helps me to clear my mind.

"As members of the bank's recreation club, we want to introducing the members to walking as a good form of keeping fit."