Giant 3D arch takes centrestage in Hari Raya light-up

Geylang Serai will be illuminated in the lead-up to the holy month of Ramadan.

With the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan just a week away, a sprawling 3D arch depicting a mosque dome is welcoming visitors to the hustle and bustle of the Geylang Serai precinct.

Spanning the five lanes of Sims Avenue at the junction of Engku Aman Road, the 12m-high display gives an instant fillip to the joy of Hari Raya festivities.

From tomorrow, more than 50 light installations in the Hari Raya Light-Up will illuminate a 2.25km stretch of Sims Avenue, Geylang Road and Changi Road.

Based on Malay art and cultural icons, the displays include two other main arches, one depicting a mosque, and the other a traditional kampung house and sampan, while lights shaped as flowers and crescents will festoon the roads.

Housewife Yasmin Razak, 49, cannot wait to see the display.

"The lights add a magical feeling to our yearly Hari Raya shopping and festivities," she said. "Every year I take my family to Geylang just to see the lights and enjoy the bazaar atmosphere."

The lights will stay on till June 30 and coincide with the opening of the popular Geylang Serai bazaar. About 800 stalls setting up in the vicinity will sell goods such as traditional costumes and street foods such as vadai and Ramly burger.