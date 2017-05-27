Giant collaborates with Jamiyah Singapore for food donation drive

Madam Hadijah, 55, was overjoyed when she received her first food pack from Jamiyah Singapore last month.

She lives with her 85-year-old mother and three grandchildren and had been relying on her late husband's savings, which is down to the last $2,000.

Her husband, who had worked as a postman, died in 2015 from kidney failure, and her daughter has been in drug rehabilitation since last year.

She has lost contact with her son-in-law and other daughter. Madam Hadijah, a part-time seamstress, said she felt a weight lift off her shoulders when she saw the pack, which included rice and canned food.

"It was the first time I had received a food pack, I was so surprised with the amount of food inside. My mother and grandchildren were so happy," said Madam Hadijah.

Madam Hadijah is among over 700 beneficiaries who receive monthly food packs worth up to $200 from welfare organisation Jamiyah Singapore, which receives both individual as well as corporate food donations to supply these packs. For the first time, Giant supermarket is working with Jamiyah Singapore, running a food drive to help supply the packs.

The supermarket chain has set up collection points at five Giant stores to receive food donations from the public from now to June 24.

The collection points are at Giant Tampines, Giant IMM, Giant Sembawang, Giant Sunshine Place and Giant Loyang Point.

A spokesman for Giant said: "We are pleased to be collaborating with Jamiyah Singapore for this food drive as this gives Giant and Giant customers the opportunity to give back to society."