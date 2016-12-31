GIC pays $86m for 50 per cent of UK's Watermark mall

SINGAPORE: GIC, Singapore's sovereign fund, has contracted to buy 50 per cent of Watermark, a newly opened leisure and dining development in Southampton, UK, from Hammerson for £48.5 million (S$86.1 million).

The two companies are partners in a joint venture to develop Westquay. Watermark, adjacent to Westquay shopping centre, opened early this month, bringing the total retail and leisure space at Westquay to 93,500 sq m.

Watermark, currently 95 per cent let, will provide annual income of £5.5m when fully leased, said the two companies in a joint statement yesterday.

The tenure of the Westquay joint venture will also be extended, with Hammerson receiving a fee for the ongoing management of the shopping centre. The deal is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Ms Madeleine Cosgrave, regional head, Europe at GIC Real Estate, said: "To remain competitive in an age of e-commerce, retail destinations need to offer attractive consumer leisure experiences to boost footfall and customer retention.

"We believe Watermark's diverse tenant mix and offerings will provide these experiences and enable Westquay, which is a prime regional mall, to continue generating good returns over the long term."