Gigs
Busking: Movies Reprise
Home-grown band Music In The City will perform Mandopop songs from classic and recent movies.
WHERE: Mist Walk @ Marina Bay, Waterfront Promenade, 2 Bayfront Avenue
MRT: Bayfront
WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm to 7pm
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: www.facebook.com/musicinthecitysg
Anirudh Live In Singapore
This Tamil rock music concert features Indian film composer and singer Anirudh, who will be supported by artists such as Shabir and Lady Kash.
WHERE: The Max Pavilion @ Singapore Expo Hall 10, 1 Expo Drive
MRT: Expo
WHEN: Jan 21, 6.30pm
ADMISSION: $44 to $304
TEL: 6348-5555
INFO: www.sistic.com.sg
The Bellamy Brothers Live In Singapore
The American pop and country music duo will perform their hits.
WHERE: Kallang Theatre, ?1 Stadium Walk
MRT: Stadium
WHEN: Jan 23, 8pm
ADMISSION: $41 to $102
TEL: 6348-5555
INFO: www.sistic.com.sg
Bring Me The Horizon Live In Singapore
This British metal band have sold more than two million albums worldwide.
WHERE: D'Marquee, Downtown East, ?1 Pasir Ris Close
MRT: Pasir Ris
WHEN: Feb 2, 8pm
ADMISSION: $112 (standard), ?$132 (event day)
TEL: 6348-5555
INFO: www.sistic.com.sg
AUDITIONS
A Little RAW Audition
A Little RAW is a company that supports inclusion of children aged eight and above. Students will be taught varied dance techniques. The sessions will culminate in a year-end performance.
WHERE: RAW Moves Studio, #01-08, Block B Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
WHEN: Jan 21, 12.45pm to 2.45pm ADMISSION: $10 registration fee (upon confirmation of placement via audition, course fees apply)
INFO: Registration closes on Jan 14. Go to www.goodmanartscentre.sg/events/a-little-raw-audition or rawmoves.net
BOOKS
Chinese Epigraphy In Singapore Book Launch And Dialogue
This book is about the history of Singapore's Chinese community that is carved in stone and wood.
WHERE: The Pod, Level 16, Central Public Library, 100 Victoria Street
MRT: Bugis/City Hall
WHEN: Tue, 6.30pm to 9pm
ADMISSION: Free with registration
TEL: 6332-3255
INFO: Register at bit.ly/2j3vOpS
Dancing, Fighting And Writing: Lessons From The Body Captured In Words
A reading of Gitanjali Kolanad's Girl Made Of Gold accompanied by performances by martial artist Hans Wolfgramm and bharatanatyam dancer Katyaini Reddy.
WHERE: Play Den, The Arts House, ?1 Old Parliament Lane
MRT: City Hall
WHEN: Jan 21, 8pm to 9.30pm
ADMISSION: $10
INFO: Tickets from bit.ly/gitascwr
CONCERTS
1-2-3 Rock!
Singapore wind band Orchestra Collective and guest conductor Seow Yibin perform music by iconic acts such as The Beatles and Elvis Presley.
WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, ?1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
WHEN: Sun, 3pm
ADMISSION: Free
INFO: esplanade.com
Music Platform
Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' School of Music presents recitals by students and staff from different disciplines.
WHERE: Lee Foundation Theatre, Nafa Campus 3, 151 Bencoolen Street
MRT: Bras Basah/Bugis/Rochor
WHEN: Mon (duo performance/ chamber music), Jan 23 (voice), Feb 6 (winds), Feb 27 (harp & Chinese plucked strings), March 6 (piano), March 13 (strings), March 27 (Chinese instruments), 5.15pm to 6.15pm ADMISSION: Free
TEL: 6512-4179
INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg/events/music-platform-2017-1
DANCE
Raga Agathi
This dance-theatre production by Apsaras Arts explores contemporary issues - including prejudice and misunderstanding surrounding the plight of refugees - through music, poetry and bharatanatyam.
WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, ?1 Esplanade Drive
MRT: Esplanade/City Hall
WHEN: Jan 20 & 21, 8pm
ADMISSION: $28
TEL: 6348-5555
INFO: www.sistic.com.sg
THEATRE
Legend Of The Moon 3D Musical
This first 3D cultural stage performance from China is directed by Zhang Jigang, who choreographed the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
WHERE: The Star Theatre, #04-01, ?The Star Performing Arts Centre, ?1 Vista Exchange Green
MRT: Buona Vista
WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 8pm
ADMISSION: $31 - $92
TEL: 6348-5555
INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to bit.ly/2hPUNsi
TALKS
Art Talks: Iskandar Jalil: Inspired And Inspiring
Academic and ceramic artist Suriani Suratman shares her insights on artist Iskandar Jalil's teaching philosophies and his legacy, with Syed Muhammad Hafiz, co-curator of the exhibition, Iskandar Jalil: Kembara Tanah Liat (Clay Travels).
WHERE: Glass Room, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road
MRT: City Hall
WHEN: Tomorrow, 3pm to 4pm
ADMISSION: Free ?(first come, first served)
TEL: 6271-7000
INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg
Make It Work: A Talk By The Balvenie Connoisseurs Of Craft
Craftsmen Cherin Sim, Ewejin Tee and Morgan Yeo share their creative process, start-up journeys and insights into Singapore's do-it-yourself scene.
WHERE: Multi-purpose Room, Central Public Library, 100 Victoria Street
MRT: Bugis/City Hall
WHEN: Thu, 7.30pm to 9pm
ADMISSION: Free with registration
INFO: Register at ?www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary
Building A Dementia-Friendly Community
Learn more about dementia, its symptoms and how to support those suffering from the condition.
WHERE: Programme Zone, Bedok Public Library, 21 Bedok North Street 1
MRT: Bedok
WHEN: Jan 14, noon to 1pm
ADMISSION: Free with registration
INFO: Register at ?www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary
Seminar: Unveiling The Answers To Trump And Brexit - What Next For Global Politics And Economics?
Jorgen Orstrom Moller's book, The Veil Of Circumstance, analyses the turmoil of current world affairs and seeks answers in an increasingly unpredictable world. This seminar discusses the book, as well as how groups and values can help to make economics and politics work again.
WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas - Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace
MRT: Kent Ridge/Haw Par Villa
WHEN: Jan 16, 2.45pm to 5pm
ADMISSION: Free with registration
TEL: 6778-0955
INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg Registration closes on Jan 13
AskST@NLB Talk: Which Places Should Be On Your Travel Bucket List For 2017?
The Straits Times' travel correspondent Lee Siew Hua shares destinations that are some of the world's best-kept secrets.
WHERE: Imagine, library@orchard, 03-12 Orchardgateway, 277 Orchard Road
MRT: Somerset
WHEN: Jan 20, 7pm to 8.30pm
ADMISSION: Free with registration
INFO: Register at ?www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary