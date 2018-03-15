Girl, 6, among five given award for saving cardiac arrest victim

A six-year-old girl's quick thinking helped save the life of a man who had collapsed from a cardiac arrest below their block on Feb 24.

Renisse Lim Man Daun, who saw the incident from the window of her seventh-storey flat at Block 652, Jurong West Street 61, alerted her mother.

Logistics manager Selina Hui Wing Sze, 38, rushed down to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Mr Lau Hung Khim, 51, who was no longer breathing.

"I was frightened when I realised he had no pulse. But I stayed calm because I knew his life was at stake, and I had to do something about it," she said.

Assistant IT manager Kiwi Goh Keh Wee, 40, also helped perform CPR on Mr Lau, who was revived and taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Yesterday, Madam Hui, Renisse and Mr Goh were presented with the Community Lifesaver Award by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Two other men, cabby Cheong Sun Tze, 46, and service ambassador Gregory Ng Kim Fo, 40, who used an automated external defibrillator to revive Mr Lau, also received the award.

SCDF figures show more than 2,300 Singaporeans suffer from cardiac arrests each year, and 97 per cent do not survive.

Colonel Michael Chua Szu Chiap, commander of the 4th SCDF Division at Bukit Batok, said the responders' efforts were a demonstration of a community coming together.

Mr Lau, who has since recovered, was thankful.

"Their efforts not only allowed me to live but also preserved the happiness of my family," he said.