Girl Guides to help clean up S’pore coastline

Launched in 1926, World Thinking Day (WTD) is uniquely associated with Girl Guides and Girl Scouts from around the world, promoting friendship and giving the young women a chance to speak out on issues and push worthy causes.

Tomorrow, Girl Guides Singapore (GGS) will celebrate WTD 2018, and for the first time, it has joined forces with People's Association Water-Venture (PAWV) to help protect the environment.

Four thousand young women will join hands and clean up 12km of Singapore's coastline. Involving both a "land cleanup" and a "water cleanup", the Guides will pick up litter at East Coast Park, Pasir Ris Park and Marina Bay, and clean up the Marina Reservoir on dragon boats and bell boats.

PAWV assistant director Norhayati Daud said: "It is not just about clearing litter but also enjoying water sports. So, the girls can have fun and do their bit for the environment at the same time."

The WTD 2018 celebrations tomorrow will be held at PassionWaVe @ Marina Bay and President Halimah Yacob, patron of GGS, will be there to lend her support.

Chua Jen Ee, 10, a Brownie with GGS, is looking forward to doing her bit for the environment.

She recently participated in a workshop jointly organised by GGS and Project Blue WaVe, a movement by PAWV, where she learnt what she could do to protect the environment.

She said: "The best part is the gathering of all the brownies and girl guides of Singapore, and having fun together and also doing good."

Other highlights tomorrow include a market with free items for underprivileged residents from Jalan Besar GRC and various booths that promote a healthier environment.

As part of WTD 2018, there will also be a slew of initiatives to increase knowledge and ownership of environmental issues, and action through an array of projects.