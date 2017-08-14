Give feedback for PM Lee's National Day Rally speech

Reach, the government's feedback unit, will be organising a series of feedback channels for the public to give their comments on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally (NDR) speech.

The Reach NDR 2017 Feedback Exercise will run from Sunday, when PM Lee will deliver his speech. He is expected to touch on three longer-term issues during the speech: pre-school, the war against diabetes, and Singapore's Smart Nation ambitions.

You can watch the live webcast of the speech on Reach's Facebook space and share your views on Reach's NDR microsite.

The public can also visit Listening Points - open-concept feedback booths - to get information on the NDR and give feedback. Other feedback channels include a public forum with Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office; and Mr Sam Tan, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.

Various Members of Parliament will also be chairing Facebook Live chats or dialogue sessions, and appear on radio talk shows.

The feedback exercise is expected to end on Sept 4.

Visit the Reach NDR microsite www.reach.gov.sg/nationaldayrally2017 for more information on the different feedback channels.