Gleneagles to waive medical bill of guard who had heart attack on duty

A security guard who collapsed while on duty at Gleneagles Hospital last month will have his medical bill paid by the hospital.

Mr Thomas Lukose, 55, was at first billed $78,000 for treatment at Gleneagles Hospital, $13,500 of which was covered by his work insurance.

In a letter to The Straits Times published online yesterday, Mr Phua Tien Beng, the acting chief executive officer for the Singapore operations division of Parkway Pantai, which Gleneagles is under, said Mr Lukose received timely and expert care from Gleneagles' doctors and staff, and made an excellent recovery.

Responding to a commentary on Wednesday by The Straits Times' reporter Salma Khalik, which suggested the hospital consider waiving the remainder of Mr Lukose's hospital bill, Mr Phua said: "Having reviewed the case, we have decided that the hospital should cover his outstanding medical bill.

"It is the right thing to do. We regret the anxiety caused."

An appeal was initially put up on crowdfunding site Give.asia to help pay the medical bill for Mr Lukose. It is no longer accepting donations.

Mr Phua also said Mr Lukose and his family have accepted the hospital's offer. - THE STRAITS TIMES

