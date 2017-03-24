Go on a hunt at Bugis Junction and Bugis+

They can't wait to go on their first adventure hunt together.

Ms Elaine Ng, 28, and her husband Charles, 27, are looking forward to the event on Sunday. The couple have been married two years.

"We were on holiday in Bangkok when I saw the (TNP Adventure Hunt 2017) Facebook post. I found it interesting and decided to sign up for it," said Ms Ng, a payroll specialist.

The TNP Adventure Hunt 2017 is on this Sunday from 1pm to 5.30pm at Bugis Junction and Bugis+.

Registration for team games has closed but there are two challenges open to the public from 3pm to 5pm at the Bugis Junction fountain area and Bugis+ atrium.

Participants can win 20,000 CapitaStar$.

There will also be entertainment from a hip hop dance group and a live LED-drumming performance by the Urban Drum Crew. Mr Gary Teo and his wife Sze Yin, both 40, will also be in the hunt.

The couple has participated in similar challenges organised by Nokia and SMRT.

A reason the Teos' - who have a pair of five-year-old twins - are taking part in the hunt is to spend more time together now that their kids are older.

Mr Teo, a corporate affairs manager said: "We are really excited about this competition."

FYI

WHAT: TNP Adventure Hunt 2017

WHEN: Sunday, 1pm to 5.30pm

WHERE: Bugis Junction and Bugis+