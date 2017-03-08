Go natural, get healthy

Children should eat good healthy food if they are to study well and get good grades.

Nature's Glory offers a wide variety of healthy organic products for children and adults.

They offer a natural organic supplement called chlorella, that boosts the immune system and is rich in lutein, beta carotene and vitamins B, C, E and K.

Mr Christopher Lim, 42, a microbiologist and Director of Research at Nature's Glory, said: "Pathogens such as bacteria, fungi and viruses are in the air, so a strong immune system is necessary. If the immune system is weak, the pathogens can affect children's mental focus and health and prevent them from studying effectively."

Nature's Glory offers plum balls and organic goji berries.

Mr Lim said: "The citric acid in the plum balls converts the food we eat into energy, so children have better stamina and will not feel sluggish after meals. The goji berries are good for vision, so children can concentrate on their studies better."

Nature's Glory also has garlic balls, propolis and seaweed products such as kombu balls.

Propolis is a resinous substance collected and used by honeybees to fix and protect honeycombs from invading viruses and bacteria.

RADIATION PROTECTION

Mr Lim said: "Kombu (Japanese kelp) protects us from radiation from devices such as smartphones and laptops. Garlic has anti-bacterial properties and propolis has anti-viral properties."

The organic flax oil sold by Nature's Glory has high levels of plant omega-3 fatty acids.

Mr Lim said: "Omega-3 fatty acids slow development of plaque in the arteries and reduce the chances of heart attack and stroke. As the ingredients are from plants, they are suitable for vegetarians and people who don't eat fish."

If the body is not properly hydrated, we will not be able to study at peak form.

Nature's Glory stocks the HiFloAM Water System, which produces water with a higher dissociation activity than tap water and other bottled and mineral waters in Singapore.

The higher dissociation activity enables the water to be more easily absorbed by the cells. It also gives the water greater antioxidant properties, thus protecting the body from harmful radiation and chemicals.

For details, visit their showroom at Outram Road or go to www.natures-glory.com