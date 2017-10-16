Golden Mile stomping suspect taken back to scene

The video shows the man stomping on the victim's head.

A man, 22, arrested over an assault in Golden Mile Complex on Wednesday, was taken back to the scene yesterday. Wearing restraints, the suspect was led around the Beach Road mall by police officers. A staring incident involving two drunk men is believed to have sparked the attack, during which one stomped repeatedly on his prone victim.

A staring incident involving two drunk men may have prompted an attack caught on a video that went viral.

The footage shows one man repeatedly stomping on his victim who was lying motionless on the ground in a mall.

Following the attack, police said they arrested a 22-year-old Singaporean man on Saturday night. The incident has been classified as voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

In a statement, the police said the incident took place at Golden Mile Complex last Wednesday, at about 3am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said a man was taken in an ambulance to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He was conscious and is believed to have sustained severe facial injuries.

The Straits Times understands that the suspect was there for supper with a friend, and the altercation erupted outside a first-storey toilet after a staring incident.

The video does not reveal how the 25-year-old Singaporean victim ended up being floored but shows a man repeatedly stomping on his head outside a shuttered shop.

He then approaches another man in black, said to be the victim's friend, and punches him.

Bystanders can be heard exclaiming when the attacker returns and stomps on the first man a few more times. He then left in a taxi.

The victim has been discharged from the hospital.