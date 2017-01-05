Golf club acquisition par for the course
LTA and experts both believe Raffles Country Club is best location for High Speed Rail facilities
Alternative sites could have been chosen for the new depot and stable facilities for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) and Cross Island MRT line (CRL), but none are as suitable as Raffles Country Club.
The golf club, which occupies an elongated plot measuring 2km end-to-end, is right next to Tuas Second Link, offering both the right size and location needed for the facilities, said the Land Transport Authority and experts.
HSR trains will cross from Malaysia into Singapore via a high bridge west of the Second Link before going underground towards a passenger terminus in Jurong East.
Mr Rajan Krishnan, chief executive of KTC construction group, said that because of the high bridge - built 25m above the water - "much more land on our side is needed for trains to approach the tunnels on a gradual gradient".
"The construction cost (of a bridge crossing) is much lower than going undersea, but it requires higher land take," he noted.
The golf club's site is also close to the western end of the proposed CRL.
Mr Krishnan said this made it doubly efficient for a CRL depot to be located there as well.
"I would pick Raffles Country Club over say, the industrial and commercial sites in the vicinity (to acquire)," he added.
Raffles Country Club golf manager Dennis Ee said there are alternative sites, but he could see why the club was the more suitable choice.
"There's Safti (Military Institute) and Tengah Airbase for instance, but those are crucial defence installations," he said.
"There are industrial plots on the other side of the road, but the Government would have to deal with a lot of stakeholders, versus only one in the case of Raffles Country Club."
Still, Mr Ee said that the whole 36-hole golf club being acquired came as "a surprise".
"We thought only nine or 18 holes would be acquired," he said.
Raffles Country Club is the latest golf club to go after Jurong Country Club - entirely or in part - in the next few years as Singapore reprioritises its land use needs.
The Republic has among the highest concentration of golf courses in the region, with 18 clubs occupying 1,500 ha.
Even so, Singapore Land Authority chief executive Tan Boon Khai said yesterday: "We're not targeting golf courses for acquisition."
NTUC offers help to club employees
Help will be available for Raffles Country Club (RCC) employees who lose their jobs when the club closes, said NTUC youth development unit director Desmond Choo.
RCC announced on its website yesterday that it has to hand over its 143ha site to the Singapore Land Authority by July 31 next year for the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail (HSR) and the new Cross Island MRT line's western depot.
The HSR, which will cross the Johor Straits via a bridge, is scheduled to start running in 2026.
RCC's lease of the land was due to expire in 2028.
Mr Choo, who is also the executive secretary of the Attractions, Resorts & Entertainment Union (AREU), wrote in a Facebook post yesterday: "Our workers at the country club would likely lose their jobs. Some might face difficult times.
"If retrenchment is inevitable, AREU will work closely with the RCC management to ensure the affected workers are fairly compensated and treated for their loyal service to the club.
"Our union leaders and industrial relations officers will be on-site to guide workers through these difficult and uncertain times.
"Together with NTUC's e2i (Employment and Employability Institute), we will provide job placement assistance and retraining to them."
RCC is the second club to be acquired by the Government to make way for the 350km HSR project.
JURONG COUNTRY CLUB
The first was Jurong Country Club (JCC), which shuttered on Dec 31, 2015. The 67ha site in Jurong East will become the Singapore terminus for the HSR.
The club, which was offered $89.8 million for the acquisition, is appealing against the offer and asking for $168.1 million instead.
JCC's 112 employees have been told about their compensation benefits: a lump sum dependent on their years of service and current salary, a $1,500 training grant for courses to boost their skills, and an extra year of union membership.