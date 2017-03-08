Good lessons, great results

A tutor and his students at Learning Media Educational Centre.

These tutors make sure that every student has a chance to get quality educational guidance, regardless of his or her financial situation.

Ms Esther Oh and the tutors at Learning Media Educational Centre have been giving tuition to children from lower-income families for 16 years.

She said: "The centre aims to provide good lessons to students at reasonable fees and ensure good results for them."

The centre specialises in primary and secondary English and maths.

The tutors focus on developing independent and confident students who attain good results and develop positive attributes for their advancements.

Ms Oh, who has a university degree, has been a tutor for more than 16 years.

BRANCHES She was in the marketing industry before setting up the centre, which has branches in Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands.

Ms Oh teaches English to pupils and students at the centre, which has more than 10 tutors.

Learning Media Educational Centre has a total enrolment of about 200 students, and each class has a maximum of 10 students.

The small classes enable closer supervision and guidance.

The centre's lesson contents follow the syllabus developed by the Ministry of Education.

Lessons are conducted by experienced and qualified teachers.

Learning Media's English tutorial programme offers an analytical approach towards learning and understanding the language. When the same approach was applied in teaching maths and science, the students obtained good results too.

ASSESSMENTS

Semestral and Continual Assessments are conducted periodically to ascertain students' progress and correct their areas of weakness.

The learning environment at the air-conditioned centre also helps the students to develop independent thinking, as well as provide a conducive teaching and learning experience.

Ms Oh said: "We teach mainly on weekends and some weekdays.

"We prepare our students adequately for their exams.

"We are more concerned with how the students improve in their subjects, rather than just accepting students with higher grades.

"Our dedicated tutors have encouraged and guided many students to overcome their struggles and achieve academic excellence."

Visit www.learningmedia.com.sg for details.