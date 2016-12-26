Good Samaritan distributes bicycle headlights to foreign workers

Avid cyclist Ms Hoh Siow Har took action after she noticed many foreign workers riding on bicycles without safety lights.

The 39-year-old was worried because she realised that they could not be seen in the dark.

"I'm not sure if this was common in their countries, but I felt that this was dangerous," she said.

In June, the marketing executive bought four sets of lights to give away and helped install them, too. She was initially worried as she did not know how they would react.

Ms Hoh had to pluck up her courage to approach the first foreign worker.

"I saw a worker with no bicycle lights riding towards my direction," she said.

"I wanted to approach him, but I kept telling myself to wait a while. I even thought I'd pass it to him another day."

After Ms Hoh finally went over to him and installed the light, the worker gave her a grin before cycling off.

When she shared her experience on Facebook, she received offers of help from people.

Ms Hoh said: "They wanted to know where and when I would be going on my rounds, but there's no definite location or time. It is impromptu. Life is short so we should grab every opportunity to do good."

The charity Ms Hoh picked to help was Bishan Home for the Intellectually Disabled.