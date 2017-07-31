GoSpree app has 26,000 users and 200 brands

A shopper learning how to use the GoSpree app.

More than 26,000 people have downloaded an app that offers discounts and deals at various retail shops, food and beverage outlets, hotels and attractions.

About 200 brands have also come on board the GoSpree app, an initiative by the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) to reach out to younger tech-savvy shoppers and boost sales during the ongoing Great Singapore Sale (GSS).

And to get more people on the app, the SRA is offering those who update their GoSpree profiles before Aug 31 a chance to win $10,000 worth of eCoupons from department store Robinsons.

SRA president R. Dhinakaran said the app's success is dependent on retailers embracing it, and he urged them to do their part "to put the buzz back into the retail industry".

"We are riding on the prevalence of smartphones and the intuitiveness of a tech-savvy generation and millennials to introduce digital solutions within GSS this year," he said.

"GoSpree is just the starting platform in SRA's retail transformation journey."

The app shows a list of participating brands and the discount coupons each brand is offering.

Each coupon can be used only once per GoSpree account. Some $500,000 worth of eCoupons are available on the app.

The GoSpree app, launched in conjunction with the GSS on June 9, can be downloaded free from the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

It will continue to be in use beyond the nine-week GSS, which runs until Aug 13. - THE STRAITS TIMES

