Government and activism should listen to each other: Louis Ng

Activist groups and the Government will not always see eye-to-eye, but so long as they can both express their views, there's "often progress".

Take it from MP Louis Ng, the activist-turned-politician who has found himself in the unique position of representing both these sides.

"The Government is never going to accept everything that civil society does. Civil society will never accept everything the Government does," the 39-year-old told TNP earlier this month.

He said: "But if we debate this in Parliament, each side can offer views, I think that is the best way."

The MP for Nee Soon GRC, who started serving in 2015, sat down with TNP to look at his first term in Parliament. In the past 15 months, Mr Ng has spoken on 91 Bills and filed 118 Parliamentary Questions on issues including parental leave for multiple births, support for sex workers and housing for divorcees.

At the interview, he recalled details about each issue with the same passion he has in Parliament.

Mr Ng said that many things he surfaces in Parliament are rooted in his engagements with people he meets, including activists.

He sees his familiarity with them as a source of strength as he gets to explain to both sides what the other is concerned with. "I want to form the bridge between the two," he said.

ENGAGEMENT

Mr Ng is pleased with the uptick in public consultations being done by the Government, and hopes this will continue after Parliament resumes next week.

Engagement is important as Parliament is, says Mr Ng, "the most important place in Singapore".

He said: I think people need to understand the functions of Parliament and appreciate that they have a chance to have their voice heard in Parliament."

And Mr Ng has made sure his voice is heard too.

In the Budget debates, he drew attention for saying there is "a general consensus that people will get into trouble if they speak up in the public service".

To this, Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung, who leads public service innovation efforts, called for Mr Ng to "be part of the change" and reiterated that all public officers can speak up without fear of getting in trouble - which Mr Ng said he was thankful for in a Facebook post.

The best moment for Mr Ng so far?

It was the recent announcement that divorcees will no longer have to wait three years before applying for a second subsidised flat - a cause that he had submitted a petition for last September.

"I almost teared up. It was a very good day,... that is why I went to say that (Mr Lawrence Wong) is my favourite minister now," he said with a laugh.

"But that was not my fight, it was the fight of all the single parents who signed the petition and I think that is why I said it was a good day for activism in Singapore."