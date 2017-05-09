Government taking steps to ensure affordable milk powder options

Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, said the Government will take steps to ensure affordable infant milk powder by making more brands available to foster stronger price competition and provide more choices for parents.

Regardless of price, all infant formula milk sold here meets quality and safety standards, as well as the nutritional requirements for infants to grow healthily.

Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, gave this assurance in Parliament yesterday after two young mothers in the House - Macpherson MP Tin Pei Ling and Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Sun Xueling - raised concerns about milk powder prices.

Ms Tin, who has a young son, had asked why the rise in prices had far exceeded inflation rates and increments in other countries.

Ms Sun, a mother of two girls aged five months and four years old, said in a Facebook post that a standard tin of 900g of infant formula costs about $56 on average, compared to $25 in 2007 - a 120 per cent rise over 10 years.

A check of four supermarkets yesterday showed that prices of common milk powder brands can vary from less than $20 to over $60.

Dr Koh said that some infant formula companies give the impression that their brands can "do more for children", but the scientific evidence is weak.

"Without better information, parents should be careful about relying on the claims made by infant formula companies, or be misled into using price as a proxy for the quality of the product," he said, while stressing that cheaper options are just as nutritious.

Mr Koh also said the Government will take steps to ensure affordable infant milk powder by making more brands available to foster stronger price competition and provide more choices for parents.

By the end of the year, it hopes to simplify and streamline import requirements, and remove unnecessary barriers to entry.

To protect consumers, there will be more restrictions on advertising and labelling of infant formula. For instance, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority will prohibit the use of nutrition and health claims and idealised images for infant formula milk.

Currently, a code of ethics restricts advertising, marketing and promotion of infant formula for babies below six months.

The Health Promotion Board is reviewing if this advertising restriction could be extended to formula for infants up to 12 months old.

Singapore Management University Associate Professor of Marketing Hannah Chang said most parents would choose to err on the side of caution when it comes to baby products.

"Despite economic reasons, parents tend to make emotional decisions.

"They would chose to pick a brand that is trusted, especially if they are new parents," she said.

But Prof Chang thinks that increasing the options available and assuring parents that all brands sold here meet stringent quality standards is a step in the right direction.

Killiney Family and Wellness Clinic's Dr Clarence Yeo said most parents are unlikely to switch brands based on price unless their child shows intolerance to the milk.

Low-income families who need to buy infant formula will get help, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in a written reply yesterday to Potong Pasir MP Sitoh Yih Pin and Aljunied GRC MP Low Thia Khiang.