Government waives frequency fees for 5G trials

Virtual reality technology for clinical training is being developed with medical professionals at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Companies interested in using 5G networks can now sign up for trials as the Government announced yesterday that frequency fees for 5G networks will be waived.

The waiver would encourage industry trials for 5G networks, and in turn spark feedback regarding the deployment and development of 5G networks in Singapore.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will be gathering feedback through a public consultation which started yesterday and will last till July 7.

The IMDA has identified several spectrum bands that may be suitable for 5G deployments in Singapore, and the feedback will reveal if the spectrums meet the needs of users.

The feedback will also help to determine if regulations are required to prevent 5G networks from interfering with licence-exempt bands, such as Wi-Fi.

Minister for Communications and Information Dr Yaacob Ibrahim said yesterday that the waiver, which will end on December 31, 2019, will "lower the regulatory barrier" and "encourage industry trials in 5G technology".

He was speaking at the Infocomm Media Business Exchange 2017 (imbX) trade show, at Marina Bay Sands and Suntec City, which started yesterday and will end on Thursday.

It can cost up to $11,200 annually in licence fees to use the airwaves meant for 5G.

5G networks can be up to 20 times faster than current 4G networks with latency of less than one millisecond.

This means that users of 5G networks will enjoy faster download speeds and reaction time between the user and the machine.

5G networks will be better used for the development of the Internet of Things (IoT), such as driverless cars.

5G services are expected to be ready for deployment from 2020, when technical requirements are standardised globally.

Mr Chong Siew Loong, chief technology officer at StarHub, said: "Future 5G networks will be capable of improving overall network capacity and spectrum efficiency as well as enable a wide range of connected services.

"With Smart Nation deployment picking up steam, it is timely for us to look at how we can maximise the potential of 5G for our customers."

IMDA also announced that virtual reality (VR) technology will be introduced in schools to facilitate learning.

VR may also be used in hospitals to train doctors.

The IMDA, Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and virtual reality and visual effects company SideFX Studios have partnered to introduce VR in clinical training. The technology is being developed with medical professionals at TTSH and have yet to be implemented formally.

Users will put on a VR headset that will recreate a clinical environment, such as an emergency room with a patient on a bed.

They can use a controller to pick up tools or view the patient's medical records.

Surgical procedures via VR can be done in a team or individual setting.

Executive Producer of SideFX Studios, Mr T.K. Ng, said: "Hospitals use synthetic dummies for training their staff. It may be difficult and expensive to replicate burn wounds or injuries on dummies.

"The VR technology allows the users to change the setting easily, from a trauma patient to a burn patient.

"This creates more realistic scenarios to train staff. So far, the responses from the hospital have been very positive."