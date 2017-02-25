GP charged with rape, molest of patient in Bedok clinic

Wee Teong Boo's passport has been impounded and he will return to court in April. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

A general practitioner was charged yesterday with raping a patient and molesting her at his clinic in 2015.

No plea was taken from Wee Teong Boo, 66, who allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman at Wee's Clinic & Surgery at Block 418, Bedok North Avenue 2 between 11.30pm on Dec 30, 2015 and 12.30am the next day.

Wee, who operates his clinic at night, is also accused of molesting her by rubbing her at the clinic sometime on Nov 25 the same year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz successfully applied for a gag order to prevent the publication of any information that may lead to the identity of the victim.

She asked for bail of $70,000.

Wee's lawyer Edmond Pereira told District Judge Christopher Goh that $50,000 would be sufficient to secure his client's attendance.

He said his client has been helping police in the investigation and he is a Singaporean with his family here.

Wee's passport has been impounded. He will return to court on April 11.

If convicted of rape, he could be jailed for up to 20 years and fined.

The maximum penalty for outrage of modesty is two years' jail, fine, caning or any combined punishment.