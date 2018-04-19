Grab driver helps passenger with heart attack

As a private-hire driver on the second week of his job, Mr Moola Imran Yacoob, 45, never expected his passenger to have a heart attack moments after boarding the car.

Yet, that was exactly what happened last month to the driver who joined ride-hailing company, Grab, in late February.

On March 8, Mr Moola picked up Mr Mohamed Rashidi, 69, from a bus stop in Bedok.

Shortly after driving off, the driver heard Mr Rashidi's phone rang twice but the calls were not answered.

Thinking that he may have dozed off, Mr Moola turned to look at Mr Rashidi, who was seated in the front passenger seat.

That was when he realised Mr Rashidi had a dazed look and was unresponsive .

Immediately, Mr Moola retrieved the phone from his passenger's shirt pocket and returned the missed call, which was from Mr Rashidi's daughter, Madam Nora Rashidi.

In a phone interview yesterday, Mr Moola told The New Paper: "I had to maintain my composure and act quickly. I was concerned about the passenger's condition."

On Madam Nora's instructions, Mr Moola drove to the pick-up point where Mr Rashidi's brother was waiting for them. Mr Moola also volunteered to drive them to Changi General Hospital.

According to Madam Nora, 40, her father wanted to thank Mr Moola personally but died two weeks after the incident due to heart problems.

Said the administrative assistant: "Even a few days before his passing, my father said: 'Go and find the driver and thank him'."

Madam Nora later uploaded a Facebook post on April 4 commending Mr Moola.

A day later, the driver saw the post, which has since garnered 1,300 reactions and more than 300 shares, and messaged Madam Nora via Facebook.

Mr Moola said: "I was saddened to hear Mr Rashidi had died...but I am glad I was able to offer my assistance to him.

"As a driver, it is my duty to ensure my passengers are safe and comfortable."

Mr Andrew Chan, head of GrabCar Singapore, said: "We hope that drivers and passengers of the Grab platform will continue to support each other in times of need and help to keep the community spirit alive."