Grab a free pie with your paper tomorrow

Pi Day, March 14, is a celebration of the mathematical constant, pi, as three, one and four are its first three significant digits.

And Don Your Personal Pie Club is celebrating Pi(e) Day with The New Paper with the TNP Great Giveaway tomorrow.

From 11.30am to 1.30pm tomorrow, they will distribute one bite-sized pie, called the Signature Canape Pie, and a $2 cash voucher at Raffles Place MRT station Exit A.

The voucher can be used at participating Don Your Personal Pie Club outlets.

Readers can also pick up a copy of TNP at the distribution point.

To redeem the giveaway, readers have to download the TNP app and share any article on their social media or through e-mail, via the app.

The free TNP app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The first 1,000 readers can enjoy this deal on a first-come first-served basis, limited to one redemption per reader.

General manager of Don Your Personal Pie Club, Mr Philip Khoo, said: "TNP is the best daily paper as far as food is concerned. People are interested in food when it comes to TNP.

"As a partner, it's a win-win situation."