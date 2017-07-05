Grab out to GET errant drivers

A Grab Enforcement Team (GET) will ply the roads to ensure its driver-partners display the proper decals and follow its code of conduct.

The ride-hailing firm said its "small team" of enforcement officers, who have several years of experience in law enforcement and security, will be on "Grab-branded" motorcycles and cars to ensure its driver-partners obey the law.

Under new Land Transport Authority rules, all private-hire car drivers must now display tamper-evident decals and obtain a Private Hire Car Driver's Vocational Licence.

Drivers who fail to display the decals or tamper with them can have their licences revoked, be fined or even jailed.A Grab spokesman said it is taking proactive enforcement to protect its driver-partners and prevent any breaches of the Road Traffic Act. Errant drivers will have their accounts suspended and be investigated.Online pictures of the "Grab-branded" motorbikes sparked speculation about the launch of bike-hailing service GrabBike in Singapore.

But the spokesman said Grab has no such plans because Singaporeans do not have a habit of taking bikes.