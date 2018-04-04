Grab server problems causing massive headache for commuters

Ride-hailing firm Grab experienced another major technical glitch with its app yesterday - the second such incident in just over a month.

At 9.23pm, Grab addressed the issue in a Facebook post, saying it was "experiencing a service interruption, which may result in your Grab app not functioning as expected".

It also said that its team was "working hard" to resolve the issue.

Many angry commuters flooded Grab's Facebook page with complaints.

Mr Huang Wen Qiang, 41, told The New Paper that he tried to book a ride with Grab at around 8.40pm, only to discover the server was down.

Mr Huang, who works at Changi Airport, said: "I live in Choa Chu Kang, and the journey takes a really long time. I thought that maybe I could book a ride through Grab and get home quickly to rest."

After repeated attempts to access the app yielded no results, he ended up taking the train home.

The Grab app around the region also acted up, with users in Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar making complaints since midday.

On March 1, a technical issue hit Grab's app, affecting users across the region.

The glich took around 31/2 hours to resolve and many commuters here were hit with a double whammy as they also had to contend with a signalling fault on the Downtown Line that day.

Grab drivers TNP spoke to last night said that their earnings had taken a dip as a result of the glitch in the app.

A Grab driver who wanted to be known only as Mr Lim had just dropped off a passenger at Toa Payoh at around 8pm when he realised that he couldn't end the trip on the app.

He said that he could easily earn more than $100 driving part-time daily, but the app's woes yesterday would probably leave him with less than a third of his usual earnings.

"I feel disappointed with Grab. I just recently converted from Uber, and I expected the whole process to be smooth sailing," he said.