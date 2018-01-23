Grab ties up with STB to offer tourists GrabPay mobile wallet option

Tourists may not need to worry about having enough local cash to eat at hawker centres soon. They can pay for hawker fare using a mobile wallet, without having to change money into Singapore dollars.

Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Grab has teamed up with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to offer visitors the option of paying with the GrabPay mobile wallet at tourist hot spots.

These include hawker centres, dining establishments and tourist attractions.

The arrangement comes under a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Grab and STB, both organisations said in a statement yesterday.

The statement said the partnership will allow tourists to experience Singapore's best while also supporting the country's push towards a cashless future.

Details such as whether there will be conversion charges, which hot spots will be chosen and when this feature will be rolled out are still being worked out.

JOINT STUDY

Grab and STB will launch a joint study to better understand visitors' behaviour and how they explore the island. They hope the findings will help them make their offerings more relevant to travellers.

Grab will also allow selected tourism businesses to integrate its tools into their digital platforms by sharing its booking application program interfaces.

This will be done through STB's Tourism Information and Services Hub.

Targeting the foreign business crowd is also on the cards.

Grab will offer its services to STB's partners in the meetings, incentive travel, conventions and exhibitions, or Mice, industry.

Mr Quek Choon Yang, STB's chief technology officer, said: "With Grab's extensive presence in the South-east Asian region, which contributes a very large share of our visitors, we are confident of reaching a sizeable audience."