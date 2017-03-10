Grab, Uber to help drivers get vocational licence

Grab will assist drivers in getting the new Private Hire Car Driver's Vocational Licence (PDVL).

The Land Transport Authority announced yesterday that applications for the PDVL will open on Monday.

Private hire car drivers must apply for the PDVL by June 30 or they will not be allowed to continue driving for their companies after that.

Applicants will have up to one year to attend and pass the PDVL course.

Grab announced yesterday that it is investing $10 million in the GrabCar platform. This will defray all PDVL-related charges such as the $40 application fee and medical check-ups.

Drivers with the SkillsFuture grant can use it to fund the required 10-hour training course, but if they do not, it will be funded by Grab.

The Straits Times reported that Uber is also helping its drivers move to the licensing scheme with its Uber Fastlane Programme, which will also offer free medical check-ups and free vocational licence training. - ISABELLE LIEW