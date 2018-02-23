Grandfather, 63, pleads guilty to sexually abusing grandson, 8

A 63-year-old man's sex abuse of his young grandson came to light after his mother reminded the boy to go to bed early.

The woman told the boy, aged eight, that if he could not wake up the next morning, he would have to stay at home with his maternal grandfather while the rest of the family went out. This prompted him to tell her his grandfather had molested him.

Yesterday, the man pleaded guilty in the High Court to one charge of molestation and one charge of aggravated sexual assault by penetration. Three other charges - including two for showing a pornographic video to the boy - will be considered during sentencing.

The man cannot be named to protect the boy's identity.

The case has been adjourned to April 4 for mitigation and sentencing arguments.

The boy was between seven and eight when he was abused by his grandfather in the family's four-room flat.

In early 2015, the man called the boy to his room and fondled him. On Sept 28 last year, the man sexually violated the boy in his room while they were alone at home. - SELINA LUM