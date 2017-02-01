Greater need for cyber security talent

As Singapore moves towards a digital economy, we will depend more on technology.

So, we will need more cyber security talent to protect and defend our cyberspace, said Miss Mandy Mak, course manager for the diploma in cyber and digital security at Temasek Polytechnic (TP).

She told The New Paper: "The demand for cyber security professionals is reflected in the recent government announcements to train more of such professionals, even those who wish to switch careers."

TP's course covers securing, testing and auditing critical IT assets against cyber-attacks and responding to cybercrime incidents.

The course focuses on developing skills-based cyber security professionals through a practice-based curriculum.

Miss Mak said: "For example, if they are taught ethical hacking, they must demonstrate that they are able to perform a vulnerability and penetration assessment on a given infrastructure. They must also give recommendations to eliminate, if not to mitigate the vulnerabilities found."

TP's Students' Security Chapter, an interest group, also organises cyber security events such as the All About Security and Forensics Seminar each year to network with the industry and keep themselves up to date with the latest news on the security landscape.

"They have a holistic experience that enables them to be well-skilled and well-informed cyber defenders," said Miss Mak.