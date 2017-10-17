'Green' housing precincts with fewer parking spaces

An upcoming private residential neighbourhood near the Kallang River could be the first of its kind in Singapore to have one parking space for every two residential units.

Ready in one to two years' time, Kampong Bugis will have about 4,000 units.

It is one of three new precincts that aim to be car-lite, more green and open, and have community spaces such as public parks and courtyards.

Most private residential estates here have at least one parking space for every residential unit.

A new exhibition by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) called Our Neighbourhoods: A Look Into The Future exhibition was launched yesterday, and it shows how this concept could be actualised in three upcoming precincts: Kampong Bugis, Holland Plain and Bayshore.

Speaking at the launch at The URA Centre Atrium, Ms Yap Lay Bee, URA's senior director for urban design, east, said: "Especially for areas near the city fringe... we noticed that the car parking occupancy for some existing developments is not that high, and people (there) own fewer cars compared to other precincts."

Kampong Bugis will be within walking distance of the Kallang, Lavender and upcoming Bendemeer MRT stations.

A new underpass and footbridge in Crawford Street will connect to Sims Avenue, and the planned extension of the Bishan-to-city cycling route - which crosses Kampong Bugis - will allow residents to cycle to the city in 15 minutes.

The precinct will also contain various environmentally friendly features, including a district-level pneumatic waste conveyance system - a first for a private residential district.

This means each building will have separate chutes for waste and recyclables, which will be collected at one central station using an enclosed "vacuum" system.

A master developer for Kampong Bugis will be appointed through a two-envelope system, where tenders are evaluated based on both concept and price.

Holland Plain, slated to be ready from 2021 onwards, will be along Old Holland Road, while Bayshore, next to East Coast Park, will be launched after 2024.

The URA is seeking public feedback on the proposals for a more "open" and walkable residential estate, which will be exhibited at The URA Centre Atrium till Nov 20.

The public can give feedback at the exhibition or do so online at ura.sg/futurehoods

