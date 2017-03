The golden staircase created by fine arts student Priyageetha Dia is no more. The 25-year-old left "a memento of the space", as she described it in a Facebook post yesterday. Ms Priyageetha created the artwork in a Jalan Rajah Housing Board block for her final-year project at Lasalle College of the Arts, sparking a debate about art in public spaces. The Jalan Besar Town Council had said earlier that the act was unauthorised, but made no move to remove the foil.