GSS app targets Chinese tourists with QR codes

The Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) said this year's Great Singapore Sale period, from June 9 to Aug 13, was planned to catch residents during the school holidays, as well as to coincide with regional holidays in key visitor-generating markets like China and Indonesia.

The Mastercard Asia Pacific Destinations Index 2017 reported that China was the top source of tourists for Singapore, making up about 17.5 per cent of arrivals, or about 2.3 million last year.

The new GSS app, GoSpree, which is available in English and Chinese, is also targeted at Chinese tourists, in particular its QR code component that allows users to scan the codes to unlock special shopping deals.

Noting that the Chinese are familiar with QR codes on homegrown apps like Alipay and WeChat, SRA executive director Rose Tong said: "QR codes are so prevalent now that it makes sense to include them."

Mrs Sarah Lim, senior retail lecturer at Singapore Polytechnic, said: "If shoppers have the habit or behaviour in that they are familiar with how QR codes work, they'll be willing to try the app."