GSS GoSpree app to offer deals, discounts

The Great Singapore Sale (GSS) is encouraging shoppers to go on a spending spree by going digital this year.

The technology boost will come in the form of a free mobile app, GoSpree, which will be launched with this year's GSS on June 9 at the Paragon.

GoSpree, owned and managed by the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA), will allow users to download e-coupons, consolidate and redeem them at participating retailers for discounts.It will have a directory of participating retailers.

Each retailer will have a unique QR code, which may be displayed across the island. Shoppers can use the app to scan the codes to unlock special deals.

The app, available in English and Chinese, allows users to select the discounts they want and compile them in a virtual card to be used at designated stores.

It will also let retailers send e-coupons and flash deal alerts to nearby shoppers. Users can have an overview of the discounts and sort the e-coupons according to expiry dates.

The app, open to physical stores and e-commerce retailers, can be downloaded on the Apple Store and Google Playstore from June 9. There are plans for its use beyond this GSS, which ends on Aug 13.

The SRA hopes to reach out to tech-savvy shoppers with GoSpree and give a boost to participating stores.

Describing the app as a "supermall", SRA executive director Rose Tong said: "We listened hard to feedback from last year, and we felt that we needed to go digital. We need to make shopping fun, engage the shoppers, provide incentive for shopping and get the buzz out there.

"Being a brick-and-mortar store doesn't mean you stay rooted. Given the prevalence of online shopping, we can't remain only offline or only online. We see the GSS as a platform to launch this app, as well as to get the retail community on board with digital moves."

Retail sales excluding motor vehicles last June and July fell by 3 per cent compared with the same period in 2015. But things may be looking up.

Retail sales rose 2.1 per cent in March from last year, recovering from a revised 2.6 per cent fall in February, showed data from the Department of Statistics last Friday.

Mr Dennis Tay, 32, founder of participating lifestyle retailer Naiise, said: "We thought GoSpree was a good opportunity to showcase our brand.

"Since SRA is partnering with big brands like the Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Press Holdings, it is a good opportunity for us to access the customer base we can't as a standalone platform."

Mrs Sarah Lim, senior retail lecturer at Singapore Polytechnic, said: "Smartphone penetration in Singapore is high, so the app will give added incentive for shoppers. If they can look at all the deals, they can decide where they want to go and prioritise their shopping."

Nanyang Technological University's Nanyang Business School associate professor, Dr Sharon Ng, said: "They're trying to link the GSS to the digital wave now that most consumers are comfortable with using technology. I believe it will help as information about sales and discounts is at their fingertips."