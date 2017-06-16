GSS treasures ahoy!

Head to Waterway Point for great bargains during the Great Singapore Sale (GSS).

From now until June 29, shoppers will get a chance to win prizes with every $30 spent in a same-day receipt at the Punggol shopping mall.

All they need to do is guess the total number of gold bars at The Plaza, and the person with the correct answer could win the Grand Prize of a $5,000 WTS Travel Cash Voucher. There are also 10 consolation prizes of a $500 Waterway Point Gift Card.

Collect your entry form from the Customer Service Counter at Level 1, East Wing, visit the Pirates' Sunken Treasure at The Plaza to look for clues and later drop off your entry.

The lucky draw will be held at The Plaza on June 30.

Tutor Tammy Woo, 35, shops regularly at Waterway Point.

Ms Woo said: "My two sons, aged 7 and 5, love the mall's central location and fun activities. We learnt that there will be pirate-related activities at the mall during the GSS, and my sons love things related to pirates... So they will be sure to enjoy themselves at the mall this GSS."

From today to Sunday, there will be a KidZPop Playfest@Health Promoting Malls at Village Square on Level 1. Families can learn about healthier snacking habits through larger-than-life games, discover bite-sized tips from the Fun Food Meter and make their own Paddle Pop ice cream.

The kids can meet the Paddle Pop lion and KidZania RightZKeeper Urbano, and try the latest Paddle Pop Twister Fruity, only at KidZPop PlayFest.

Another not-to-be-missed event at Waterway Point is its Private Pirates' Gathering tomorrow at the Event Square at Basement 2. Shoppers who spend at least $50 can redeem a piece of a treasure map from the Customer Service Counter.

FREE GOODIES

As soon as five pieces of the map are collected, redeem them for a pair of invitations to the Private Pirates' Gathering, where you enjoy free goodies, play pirate games, get Waterway Point Gift Cards, win prizes and watch the adventure movie Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge at Shaw Theatres, Waterway Point.

Those who come dressed as their favourite pirate characters may even win a movie premium hamper as part of the Best Dressed Competition.